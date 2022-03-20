Columbus Macro LLC Lowers Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,912. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.14.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

