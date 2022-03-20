Columbus Macro LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after acquiring an additional 757,907 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,865,000 after buying an additional 536,407 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,526,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,018,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 238,363 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.76. 2,944,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,002. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $234.70 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

