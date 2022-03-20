Columbus Macro LLC Trims Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after purchasing an additional 635,641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 485,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after purchasing an additional 443,669 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.88. 4,438,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,239. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.25 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average is $115.13.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

