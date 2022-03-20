Columbus Macro LLC Trims Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 21.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 49.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,451,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,259. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $140.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.