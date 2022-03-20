Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,484 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 321.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 120.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,529 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 800.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 796,376 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 823.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 861,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 768,500 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $8,954,000.

DB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.41) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

NYSE DB opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

