Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Hanmi Financial worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAFC stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $58.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

