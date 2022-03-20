Comerica Bank Has $506,000 Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,036 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

