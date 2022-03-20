Comerica Bank Has $588,000 Stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,729 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Canon were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Canon by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

Get Canon alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CAJ. StockNews.com cut Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86. Canon Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canon Profile (Get Rating)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.