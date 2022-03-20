Comparing Coursera (COUR) & Its Rivals

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) is one of 395 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Coursera to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coursera and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $415.29 million -$145.21 million -14.64 Coursera Competitors $1.79 billion $299.23 million 4.59

Coursera’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Coursera. Coursera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.9% of Coursera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coursera and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera -34.97% -28.61% -17.67% Coursera Competitors -126.29% -63.93% -6.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Coursera and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 0 0 16 0 3.00 Coursera Competitors 2672 13244 24397 667 2.56

Coursera presently has a consensus target price of $41.53, indicating a potential upside of 107.05%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 39.87%. Given Coursera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coursera is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Coursera beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Coursera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Mountain View, California.

