Comparing Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Digimarc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Digimarc and Arbe Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $26.52 million 17.68 -$34.76 million ($2.11) -12.56 Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 164.30 -$58.09 million N/A N/A

Digimarc has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Digimarc and Arbe Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 0 0 0 N/A Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Arbe Robotics has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.91%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Digimarc.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -131.07% -48.11% -40.69% Arbe Robotics N/A N/A -33.03%

Summary

Arbe Robotics beats Digimarc on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source. Its products include Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode. Digimarc was founded on June 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

