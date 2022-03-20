Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 1,319 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 265.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,679,000 after acquiring an additional 305,577 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,883,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,752,000 after buying an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.85. 10,428,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,827. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.82. The company has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.34 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

