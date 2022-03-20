Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 1,836 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3,672.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

NYSE WEC traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,724. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

