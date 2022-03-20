Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.3% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VCIT opened at $86.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

