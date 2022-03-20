Concord Wealth Partners Buys 666 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.52. The stock had a trading volume of 110,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.55. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.91 and a one year high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

