Concord Wealth Partners Has $1.39 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3,648.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 161,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,986 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,204,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,292,000 after purchasing an additional 319,191 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $225.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

