Concord Wealth Partners Has $158,000 Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 177.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,875,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,213. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

