Concord Wealth Partners Has $212,000 Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 281.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,968,000 after buying an additional 192,393 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.33. 1,979,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,580. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.43. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.08. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The business’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. William Blair started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.74.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $113,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $128,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,654 shares of company stock worth $522,401 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

