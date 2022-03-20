Concord Wealth Partners Invests $674,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.36. 74,915,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,084,472. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

