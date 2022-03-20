Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $152,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 69,343 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 48,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 644,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,485,000 after acquiring an additional 42,379 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 38,136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.89. 238,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.53. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $138.08.

