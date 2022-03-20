Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $902,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,112,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.21. 317,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,989. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.91 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.54 and a 200-day moving average of $243.52.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).
