Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 2,487 Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNRG. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 111,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNRG traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.25. 27,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,366. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.53. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $116.63.

