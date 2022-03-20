Concord Wealth Partners Takes $3.72 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 51,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after buying an additional 2,503,171 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,922,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,481 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after acquiring an additional 562,660 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $64.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

