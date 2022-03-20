Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down to $36.61

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.61, but opened at $35.32. Confluent shares last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 85,503 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,591,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 634,025 shares of company stock worth $27,704,768 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

