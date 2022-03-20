Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE:MCF opened at $3.22 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.
About Contango Oil & Gas (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Contango Oil & Gas (MCF)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.