Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $177,009.52 and approximately $104.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

