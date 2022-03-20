Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives $86.00 Average PT from Analysts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €90.00 ($98.90) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($120.88) to €103.00 ($113.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. AlphaValue downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($149.45) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

