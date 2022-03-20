Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) & Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Continental Resources alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Continental Resources and Trans-Pacific Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 3 8 8 0 2.26 Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Continental Resources currently has a consensus price target of $56.82, suggesting a potential downside of 5.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Continental Resources has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Continental Resources and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $5.72 billion 3.81 $1.66 billion $4.56 13.13 Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources 29.04% 23.67% 10.66% Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Continental Resources beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc. is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.