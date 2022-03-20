Contrasting Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

12.8% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics -81.98% -87.21% -28.97% Checkpoint Therapeutics -13,311.47% -76.42% -64.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics $305.51 million 9.23 -$250.46 million ($0.92) -10.95 Checkpoint Therapeutics $1.07 million 147.97 -$23.08 million ($0.52) -3.63

Checkpoint Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amicus Therapeutics. Amicus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkpoint Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and Checkpoint Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67 Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.14, indicating a potential upside of 50.38%. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 905.29%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics beats Amicus Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio. The company was founded by John Francis Crowley on February 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.