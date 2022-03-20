Contrasting Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) & CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and CareDx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $2.96 million 175.07 -$79.41 million ($7.69) -2.60 CareDx $296.40 million 7.10 -$30.66 million ($0.59) -67.29

CareDx has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. CareDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and CareDx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 CareDx 0 0 3 1 3.25

Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 73.75%. CareDx has a consensus price target of $81.80, indicating a potential upside of 106.05%. Given CareDx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CareDx is more favorable than Viridian Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareDx has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and CareDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics -2,680.16% N/A -47.70% CareDx -10.35% -6.49% -5.50%

Summary

CareDx beats Viridian Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viridian Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About CareDx (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients. The company also offers TruSight HLA, a next generation sequencing (NGS) based high resolution typing solution; Olerup SSP, which is used to type human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles based on sequence specific primer technology; QTYPE that enables precision in HLA typing; and Ottr, a transplant patient management software. In addition, it provides AlloSeq Tx, a high-resolution HLA typing solution; AlloSeq cfDNA, a surveillance solution to measure dd-cfDNA in blood; AlloSeq HCT, a solution for chimerism testing for stem cell transplant recipients; and XynQAPI transplant quality tracking and waitlist management solutions, as well as AlloCare, a mobile app that offers a patient-centric resource for transplant recipients. The company offers its products directly to customers, as well as through third-party distributors and sub-distributors. It has a license agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the distribution, development, and commercialization of NGS products and technologies; and Cibiltech SAS to commercialize iBox, a software for the predictive analysis of post-transplantation kidney allograft loss. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.