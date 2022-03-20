Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.700-$14.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.26 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $469.00.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $421.31 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $368.78 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 736 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

