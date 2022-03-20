Cormark Cuts K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$42.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform under weight rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.13.

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$31.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$332.32 million and a PE ratio of 35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.21. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$29.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

