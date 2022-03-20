Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST opened at $561.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $515.17 and a 200-day moving average of $507.32. The company has a market capitalization of $248.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $322.39 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.