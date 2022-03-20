COVA 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,547.00 (COVA)

COVA (COVA) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. COVA has a total market cap of $116,071.08 and $1,547.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

