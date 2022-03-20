CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,171,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,011,000 after purchasing an additional 87,222 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 338,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,047,000 after acquiring an additional 43,542 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 537,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,725,000 after purchasing an additional 290,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,312,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $133.44 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $130.32 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

