CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen stock opened at $236.25 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.79. The company has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

