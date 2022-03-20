CRA Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $81.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.99. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.