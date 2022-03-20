Crane (NYSE:CR) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.39

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $109.39 and last traded at $109.20, with a volume of 13684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.98.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Get Crane alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About Crane (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.