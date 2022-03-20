Crane (NYSE:CR) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.39

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $109.39 and last traded at $109.20, with a volume of 13684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.98.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.
About Crane (NYSE:CR)
Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crane (CR)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.