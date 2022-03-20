Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.42.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,344 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,058,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 124,724 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,488,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 112,690 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,193,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,724,000 after buying an additional 544,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

