CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Decreased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,638,000 after acquiring an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,003,000 after acquiring an additional 428,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,508,000 after acquiring an additional 314,958 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $208.06 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.70 and a 200-day moving average of $221.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,338 shares of company stock valued at $24,687,302 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.