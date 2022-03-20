Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,541. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Bank of America lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.46.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.