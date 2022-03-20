Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.27

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.27 and traded as low as $7.37. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 2,225 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cryo-Cell International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $64.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cryo-Cell International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

