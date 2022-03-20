DA Davidson Comments on Washington Federal, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.78. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

