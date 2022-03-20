DAD Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (DAD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One DAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $61.86 million and approximately $951,080.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00035381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00106261 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,666,562 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

