DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $150.41 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $2.15 or 0.00005228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00044976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.14 or 0.06883521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,090.99 or 0.99906971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00040740 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,948,358 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

