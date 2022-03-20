David Joseph Fallon Acquires 13,000 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE VRT opened at $13.40 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,221 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,329 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Vertiv by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $65,187,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,370.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after buying an additional 2,297,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

