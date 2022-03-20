Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Gap Down to $9.05

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.05, but opened at $8.54. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 2,700 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $533.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.