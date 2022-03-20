DeFiChain (DFI) Market Capitalization Tops $1.12 Billion

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.73 or 0.00009019 BTC on exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $3.13 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007878 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000580 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000951 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 57.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain (DFI) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

DeFiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

