Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $70.86. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

