Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 841,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.24 and a beta of 3.45. Denbury has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $91.30.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.44 million. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Denbury by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,485,000 after purchasing an additional 65,404 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Denbury by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 94,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Denbury by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Denbury by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

