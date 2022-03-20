Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

